Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Shares Up 1.7%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

