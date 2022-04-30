K21 (K21) Market Capitalization Hits $9.23 Million

K21 (K21) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, K21 has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $86,014.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00101387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,099 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

