Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) will report $3.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.02 million to $20.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $46.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 433,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

