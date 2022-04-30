Kalmar (KALM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.07 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00005661 BTC on major exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $73,515.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.06 or 0.07253107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00057531 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,680 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.