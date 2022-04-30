Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.97

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.97 and traded as low as $37.55. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 4,410 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

