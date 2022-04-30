Karbo (KRB) Market Cap Hits $728,317.26

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Karbo has a market cap of $728,317.26 and $817.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.31 or 0.00569501 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 304.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,413,992 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.