Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) PT Lowered to CHF 254 at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.22. Kardex has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $337.50.

Get Kardex alerts:

Kardex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.