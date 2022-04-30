Karura (KAR) Price Tops $1.17

Karura (KAR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Karura has a market cap of $33.52 million and $1.27 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Karura has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.65 or 0.07237608 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00058175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

