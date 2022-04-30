Kava (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.42 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00012783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $896.06 million and approximately $109.42 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 181,518,527 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

