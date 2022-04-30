Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.75. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNY. Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kearny Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kearny Financial by 235.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

