Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

KMT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

KMT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

