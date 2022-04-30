Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $4.81. Keppel shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.
Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELF)
