Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of KKOYY stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

