Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $380,955,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,803,000 after buying an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

