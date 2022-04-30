Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,760,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

