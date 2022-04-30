Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

