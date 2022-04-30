Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.20 on July 8th

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 680 ($8.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87. Keystone Law Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 523 ($6.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 660.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 760.61.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 900 ($11.47) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Thursday.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

