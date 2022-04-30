Kineko Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $8,437.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.57 or 0.07270638 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060395 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

