Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

