KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.93 to $6.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion to $2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

KLAC stock traded down $13.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.26. 2,420,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.09. KLA has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.75.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of KLA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

