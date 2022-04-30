Klaytn (KLAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.79 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $79.79 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.57 or 0.07270638 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060395 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,544,821 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

