Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.200-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.11.

KNX opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 359,528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $3,056,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 390,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

