Knowles (NYSE:KN) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of KN stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. Knowles has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

