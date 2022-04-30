Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Knowles updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 1,958,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,005. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Knowles (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.