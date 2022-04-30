Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

KN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 1,958,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Knowles has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Knowles by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Knowles by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

