Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.43

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00329027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00075602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00079863 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006214 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,363,473 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

