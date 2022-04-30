Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Konami from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KONMY remained flat at $33.20 on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879. Konami has a 1-year low of 23.26 and a 1-year high of 34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of 31.27.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

