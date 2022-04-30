Konomi Network (KONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

