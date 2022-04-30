Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $173.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $8,806,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 588,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,623. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.70. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

