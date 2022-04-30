Kryptomon 1-Day Volume Hits $188,924.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $188,924.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.33 or 0.07267770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00058720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryptomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.