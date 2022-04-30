KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 930,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KT shares. Bank of America started coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,786. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. KT has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that KT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.636 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of KT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in KT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

