KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 930,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KT shares. Bank of America started coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of KT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,786. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. KT has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.636 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of KT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in KT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KT (Get Rating)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.