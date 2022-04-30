KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) vs. Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Head to Head Analysis

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get KVH Industries alerts:

This table compares KVH Industries and Ubiquiti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $171.77 million 0.88 -$9.76 million ($0.53) -15.04 Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 9.15 $616.58 million $8.55 33.01

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -5.68% -7.50% -5.61% Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KVH Industries and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50 Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

KVH Industries currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.39%. Given KVH Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats KVH Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries (Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity as a service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. It also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.