Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms recently commented on LADR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 722,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

