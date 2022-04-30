Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 722,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,239. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 259,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,386,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,047,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

