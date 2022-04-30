Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%.

Shares of LADR traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 722,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $13,386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

