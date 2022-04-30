Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 260,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

