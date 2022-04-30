Landbox Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $68,467.77 and $3,583.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00040725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.18 or 0.07262600 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056596 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

