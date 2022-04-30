Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Lantheus updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.90-3.15 EPS.

Shares of LNTH traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. 4,384,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,620. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 206,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,451 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 755.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.