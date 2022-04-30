Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,701 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.76. 434,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,542. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

