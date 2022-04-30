Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Invests $37.35 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,289,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,351,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 33.0% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,653,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 260,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

DFAC traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

