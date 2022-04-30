Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Invests $503,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $15.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.75 and its 200-day moving average is $421.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $350.99 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.