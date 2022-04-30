Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $123.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,700. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

