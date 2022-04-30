Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.