Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,294 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $408,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

