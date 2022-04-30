Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank OZK lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.07. 28,343,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,620,606. The firm has a market cap of $277.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

