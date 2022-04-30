LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Achieves $17.16 Million

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and $49,509.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.59 or 0.07282494 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

