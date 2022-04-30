Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the March 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 14,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,150. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

