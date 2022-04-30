LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.26 EPS.
LMAT traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 402,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,791. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
