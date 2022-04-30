LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.26 EPS.

LMAT traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 402,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,791. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

