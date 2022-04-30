Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Stephens

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.10.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII opened at $213.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $212.60 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.27.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 119.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 137.1% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.