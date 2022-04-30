Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 4,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 28,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

